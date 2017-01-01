Vecta: Diagramming for teams

Welcome Product Hunters!
Post your thoughts and questions through Product Hunt comments!
We'd love to hear your thoughts.
Experience it right away! Your team can see and collaborate in real-time as you draw.
Easily create amazingly beautiful diagrams with Vecta’s powerful SVG editor, whether it's your backend architecture, software logic flowchart or agile processes. Explain your ideas and designs effectively to your clients, team leads, or peers, with minimal effort.Tell me more about Vecta's powerful editor
Get more done with your team by collaborating on diagrams in real-time, be it local or anywhere else in the world. Detect problems early, get feedback and reviews immediately with Vecta's build in chat, all without endless emails and attachments, so you can focus only on what is important to you.
Organize your diagrams by projects or teams to get everyone in the loop. Diagrams created in teams are automatically shared with team members, with customisable permissions for each drawing. Get both, in-app and desktop notifications when drawings are updated, to ensure you stay in loop.Tell me more about working in teams
Explaining software deployment architecture
Breaking down tasks based on events flow
Communicating Agile for team alignment
Create an account and kickstart your project with a simple diagram.
Draw, share and collaborate easily with your team on Vecta.